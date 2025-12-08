Planned drive-thru Dunkin’ in Crystal Lake draws neighbor pushback: ‘Please don’t dump this on us’

A long-shuttered auto repair shop at 154 S. Virginia St., Crystal Lake could be converted into the city's third Dunkin' Donuts location. (Michelle Meyer)

Crystal Lake residents are speaking out against a proposed third Dunkin’ Donuts in the city, saying the location would cause traffic headaches in the neighboring residential area.

Business owner Sumish Parikh is looking to convert a long-shuttered auto repair shop at 154 S. Virginia St. into his third Crystal Lake Dunkin’. Parikh owns the other Crystal Lake locations off Route 14 and Manor Road and at Routes 176 and 31.

Business owner Sumish Parikh speaks at a Crystal Lake City Council meeting on Dec. 2, 2025 to propose building a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru location at 154 S. Virginia St. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

The Virginia Street building, about 16,700 square feet with six parking spaces, would not have inside seating for customers, only a drive-thru and a walk-up window. The walk-up window would be for mobile order pickups only. Access points are planned for Route 14 and Lake Shore Drive.

After a lengthy discussion last week, the City Council unanimously agreed to delay the vote to Jan. 20 to give Parikh more time to find a compromise with residents.

Parikh said he is willing to add traffic mitigation signs and have police monitor traffic when it opens.

“We’re not here to cause concern or problems,” he said. “I’m here to help. I’m here to make things better, continuous improvement.”

Many residents spoke during a Dec. 2 City Council meeting with concerns about increased traffic and pedestrian safety, especially with the newly opened Lake Roots market and cafe, about one block away, causing spillover parking issues in the adjacent residential area.

“We are maxed out,” resident Jen Oliver said. “Please don’t dump this on us.”

Resident Natalie Tryon questioned whether drivers will obey the signs, which are not enforceable. The increased amount of cars could also bring a danger to children at bus stops and walking around the neighborhood, she said.

A rendering of the proposed Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru location at 154 S. Virginia St., Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

“We like our street residential and pedestrian friendly,” she said. “I think it’s not really fit for a drive-thru location.”

Council member Denise Smith said Parikh should not be punished for the increased traffic that Lake Roots has caused.

“You have taken a blighted property and turned it into something, and so I’m appreciative of that,” she said. “We can’t tell business owners where to go.”

But some Council members see the layout as incompatible with the business no matter what changes are made.

“I would like to see you have another location in this area,” Council member Cameron Hubbard said. “I just don’t think this lot is right for this business.”

The Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for the special use permit in a 4-1 vote in November. Commissioners recommended that the plan include traffic mitigation measures for the Lake Shore Drive access point during peak traffic hours.

A major question lingers on whether the Illinois Department of Transportation will adjust or close any of the proposed access points. Crystal Lake Public Works Director Michael Magnuson said state could restrict the Route 14 access point to be a right turn in and out only. Route 14 is a state highway.

During the peak morning hour, city staff estimates about 90 trips per hour, or about 45 cars. Magnuson said out of those trips, an estimated five cars would enter the property through Lake Shore Drive and 17 would exit.

Said Smith: “I would really love everybody to please keep an open mind. It gives us time to maybe talk to IDOT to see what we’re really dealing with, but please keep an open mind.”