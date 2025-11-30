‘Good problem’: Success of new Crystal Lake café and market prompts city to regulate overflow parking

Crystal Lake has updated its street parking regulations in response to a new café that is bringing in more cars to a residential area.

Lake Roots opened in November at 475 W. Virginia St. and features a café with dine-in options, a market, bar and outdoor patio. The neighborhood spot replaced the former Mr. A’s restaurant.

The business has proven to be successful, as the parking lot of 33 spaces has overflowed onto the street many times, causing some neighboring residents frustration with congested traffic flow on the narrow residential streets. The city responded to the concerns by updating street parking restrictions in a recent, unanimous City Council vote.

Parking is now restricted on the north side of Pierson Street for one block from Dole Avenue to Lake Shore Drive. Before, parking was restricted only on the south side of Pierson south of Dole Avenue. Parking restrictions remain stay in place on both sides of Dole Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, according to city documents.

“We noticed that there were inconsistent parking restrictions in the area after the opening of a new business and we wanted to correct that issue,” Community Development Director Kathryn Cowlin said.

Parking is prohibited on the south side of Lake Street between Lake Shore Drive and Dole Avenue Already, but a lack of signs led to cars parking there. The city was poised to add additional signs “any day now,” Cowlin told the Council earlier this month.

“We are going to continue to monitor the area as this business gets into a little bit more from their infancy,” she said. “It just takes a little bit of time to calm down a little bit.”

A map of updated street parking restrictions surrounding the new Lake Roots cafe at 475 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Lake Roots owner and Crystal Lake native Rod Russell said customers may park at First Congregational Church if there is overflow. Neighboring business Take 5 Oil Change also is accommodating some Lake Roots staff parking to free up as many spaces at Lake Roots for customers as possible.

Lake Roots may look into adding valet parking options for the colder months, Russell said. But it may just take time for customers to get familiar with the layout.

“I just personally noticed we’ve seen way less parking on the streets, but our sales have not slowed down at all,” he said.

To help customers park in allowed areas, Lake Roots put up their own signs and posted on social media about additional parking at the church and public spaces by McCormick Park.

Mayor Haig Haleblian said the owners have been “proactive” with the overflow parking.

“This is really a good problem,” he said. “I think overall this is just a tremendous asset for the community, and we’re certainly aware of the issue.”