Crystal Lake adds more parking restrictions around Lake Roots to appease neighbors

Lake Roots opened in November, featuring a cafe with dine-in options, market, bar and outdoor patio at 475 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake. But overflow parking onto residential streets nearby has caused problems for neighbors. (Michelle Meyer)

Crystal Lake continues to add more street parking regulations in response to a new café that is bringing in more cars to a residential area.

Lake Roots opened in November at 475 W. Virginia St. and features a café with dine-in options, a market, bar and outdoor patio. The neighborhood spot replaced the former Mr. A’s restaurant.

[ Crystal Lake delays vote on drive-thru Dunkin' ]

The business has proven to be successful, as the parking lot of 33 spaces has overflowed onto the street many times, causing some neighboring residents frustration with congested traffic flow on the narrow residential streets. The city responded to the concerns by updating street parking restrictions shortly after the cafe opened.

The City Council recently returned to the topic to add further restrictions, which were enacted in a unanimous consent agenda vote. Street parking on Woodland Drive from Lakeshore Drive to 100 feet northwest is now prohibited.

“This change will eliminate parking immediately adjacent to the intersection for improved visibility and traffic flow,” according to a city document. “This restriction will be consistent with other streets in the area.”

The change is an addition to restricted parking on the north side of Pierson Street for one block from Dole Avenue to Lake Shore Drive. Before Lake Roots opened, parking was restricted only on the south side of Pierson south of Dole Avenue.

Parking restrictions remain in place on both sides of Dole Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, according to city documents.

Customers may park at First Congregational Church if there is overflow, Lake Roots owner and Crystal Lake native Rod Russell said in November. Neighboring business Take 5 Oil Change also is accommodating some Lake Roots staff parking to free up as many spaces at Lake Roots for customers as possible.

More public parking spaces are nearby at McCormick Park.

Russell said the business is looking into the possibility of adding valet parking for colder months and renting out spaces from a neighboring business. Updates on those possibilities could happen as soon as early February.