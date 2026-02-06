Man who served time for Crystal Lake motel drug bust allegedly found with cocaine, switchblade

A man who served prison time for possessing cocaine found in his Crystal Lake motel room in 2023 faces new drug and weapons charges, court records show.

Daniel Perry, 42, of Woodstock, was charged Jan. 5 with being a convicted felon and unlawfully possessing a switchblade-style knife, less than 15 grams of cocaine and a glass smoking pipe, according to a criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

In 2024, Perry pleaded guilty to possessing 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. With Illinois statute requiring that he serve just half the prison time, and credit for time served while awaiting trial and for participation in a drug rehabilitation program, Perry spent less than four months in prison, records show.

In that case, Crystal Lake police and K-9 officer Zeus found cocaine and packaging materials in a vehicle Perry was driving. Police then searched a room where Perry was staying at the Super 8 in Crystal Lake and found 33 grams of cocaine, according to a news release and prosecutors at the time.

Perry also was charged in that case with unlawfully possessing a black 9-mm pistol and ammunition, which he was not allowed to have because of a 2013 conviction for possessing marijuana in McHenry County, according to the indictment.

The gun-related and ammunition charges, as well as a more serious Class X felony for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea, records show.

In the current case, Perry made his first appearance before a judge Jan. 6 and was released pretrial with conditions. Among the conditions ordered by Judge Cynthia Lamb are that he not consume any alcohol or substances for which he does not have a prescription. He also is required to submit to random drug and alcohol screening, the order shows.

Perry is due back in court March 5.