Ottawa Easter Egg Hunt relocates to Peck Park due to flooding concerns

Ottawa’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, April 4, at Peck Park instead of Allen Park due to rising river levels and potential flooding, the city announced. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Ottawa’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, April 4, at Peck Park instead of Allen Park due to rising river levels and potential flooding, the city said in a Friday news release.

The city said the relocation was made “out of an abundance of caution to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for families and children.”

The schedule remains unchanged. Event activities run from 9 a.m. to noon, with separate hunts by age group:

9:30 a.m.: Ages 1–4

10:00 a.m.: Ages 5–8

10:30 a.m.: Ages 9–12

11:00 a.m.: All-inclusive hunt

About 11,000 eggs will be scattered throughout Peck Park. Families are encouraged to arrive early and bring baskets.

The event will proceed rain or shine.