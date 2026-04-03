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Kendall County Now

Oswego Fire Protection District offering Citizen Fire Academy

Six-week program will run April 9 to May 14

People attending the Oswego Fire and Oswego Police’s annual joint open house on Oct. 26 saw how quickly a fire can spread during a live burn demonstration. As part of the demonstration, two rooms with smoke alarms were set on fire. One room contains a single fire sprinkler, while the adjoining room does not. Those watching the demonstration saw how rapidly the fire spread in the room without a fire sprinkler. In the room with the fire sprinkler, the fire is suppressed quickly.

People attending the Oswego Fire and Oswego Police’s annual joint open house on saw how quickly a fire can spread during a live burn demonstration on Oct. 26, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

By Eric Schelkopf

Those who want to learn more about how firefighters train and respond to emergencies are welcome to sign up for the Oswego Fire Protection District’s Citizen Fire Academy.

Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at fire operations, emergency medical services, rescue techniques, equipment demonstrations and more. They also will have the chance to meet the firefighters.

The six-week program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday from April 9 to May 14. Registration is limited.

To reserve a spot, register at oswegofire.com/citizenfireacademy.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.