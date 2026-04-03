Oswego Fire Protection District offering Citizen Fire Academy

People attending the Oswego Fire and Oswego Police’s annual joint open house on saw how quickly a fire can spread during a live burn demonstration on Oct. 26, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

Those who want to learn more about how firefighters train and respond to emergencies are welcome to sign up for the Oswego Fire Protection District’s Citizen Fire Academy.

Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at fire operations, emergency medical services, rescue techniques, equipment demonstrations and more. They also will have the chance to meet the firefighters.

The six-week program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday from April 9 to May 14. Registration is limited.

To reserve a spot, register at oswegofire.com/citizenfireacademy.