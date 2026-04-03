Lockport buying up lots for future development, parking

The vacant lot and home purchased by the city of Lockport at the corner of 7th Street and State Street as seen on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. will be cleared for parking. (Photo Jessie Molloy)

The city of Lockport is purchasing three properties along State Street, two of which will be used to create new downtown parking lots.

Two of the parcels, 108 7th St. and 623 S. State St. are adjacent and sit at the corner of State and the 7th streets near the former Dellwood tire property.

The Dellwood property was sold earlier this year to a developer to create a mixed-use commercial and apartment building similar to The Port building downtown on State Street, which was completed last year.

Construction fences have already gone up around the property and City Administrator Ben Benson said at Wednesday’s city council meeting the developer is slated to appear before the Planning and Zoning Committee next week with plans for the new building.

The former Dellwood Tire property located at 701-711 S. State St. in Lockport. The city has agreed to purchase the now vacant property. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Benson said the plans are expected to include retail/commercial spaces and 30 apartment units.

By acquiring the two parcels across 7th Street from the proposed new building, the city hopes to support the new development and the downtown area by creating new parking capacity.

Currently, a single-family house occupies the lot at 108 7th St., while the 623 S. State lot is vacant.

Benson said the city “approached the owners of the vacant lot first” about purchasing the property. Once the owner was open to sale, Benson said the city approached the owner of the house on 7th Street.

“It wasn’t for sale, but we approached them and they had seen the construction fencing coming up across the street and we’re open to relocating,” Benson told Shaw Local.

A single family home located at 108 7th Street across from the former Dellwood Tire property. Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (Jessie Molloy)

The city council unanimously approved the purchase of the occupied lot for $294,350 and the purchase of the vacant lot for $150,500 on Wednesday.

The purchases will be made out of excess capital reserves and the homeowner is expected to move out by the end of May, according to city documents, .

Star Innovation District

The third property approved for purchase by the city council Wednesday is located at 107 S. State at the corner of 2nd Street.

The property is currently occupied by a single-family home which recently was put up for sale.

A single-family home located at the corner of State and 2nd streets in Lockport as seen on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 will be demolished to make way for future development as the city is purchasing the property. (Jessie Molloy)

The city offered to purchase the property as a “strategic acquisition” due to its location at the entrance to the former Chevron property, currently known as the Star Innovation District.

The current owners of the house agreed to the sale for $290,000 with the condition that they can stay until the end of June while they relocate.

After the house is vacated, the city will shut off the utilities and it will likely be demolished in the future.

“The lot will probably stay vacant for a while, but we saw it as a good opportunity to have an entry we can develop later if we desire,” said Benson. “We’re reinvesting a lot in commercial opportunities, particularly in the downtown area.”