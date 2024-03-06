Woodstock man admits to possessing cocaine in Crystal Lake motel, gets 4 years in prison

A Woodstock man admitted to possessing the cocaine found in his Crystal Lake motel room last year and was sentenced Tuesday to four years and two months in prison, McHenry County court records show.

Daniel P. Perry, 40, pleaded guilty to possessing 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony that typically carries a prison term of four to 15 years but also is probational.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional counts were dismissed, including a more serious charge of possessing with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony that can carry a prison term of up to 30 years, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

A separate case from 2022 was also dismissed as part of the plea deal. That case included charges of possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

He is required to serve at least 50% of his prison term and will receive credit for 427 days served in the county jail, 84 days credit for participation in substance abuse and self-help programs and 177 days for time served as an inmate worker, his attorney Brian Stevens said.

When released from prison, Perry will be on mandatory supervised release for 12 months, his attorney said.

Perry was charged in the 2023 case while out on bond for the 2022 case.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Crystal Lake police pulled Perry over in a traffic stop when K-9 Zeus alerted officers to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle, according to a news release from the time of his arrest. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance were found, Crystal Lake police said.

Among the items found in the vehicle were “packaging materials associated with the sale of narcotics,” prosecutors said in a motion filed in Perry’s case.

A subsequent search of a hotel room where Perry was staying at the Super 8 in Crystal Lake led to the discovery of 33 grams of cocaine, according to a news release and prosecutors.

Perry also allegedly possessed a black 9-mm pistol and ammunition, which he was not allowed to have after a 2013 conviction for possessing marijuana in McHenry County, according to the indictment.

Stevens said Perry “took responsibility for conduct, which was in part caused by a serious additions.”

While in custody of the county jail, Perry participated in substance abuse and self-improvement programs, Stevens said.

“He also benefitted from the structure of being an inmate worker,” Stevens said. “The state and the court took all of these accomplishments into consideration in the plea negotiations. Danny is looking forward to finishing his remaining incarceration and maintaining a sober lifestyle when he reunites with his family.”