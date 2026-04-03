Addison teen accused of pointing loaded gun at mom, children: prosecutors

A 16-year-old Addison teen has been accused of illegally possessing a loaded gun with a high-capacity drum magazine and a laser sight, prosecutors said.

The teen appeared at a detention hearing Friday where he was ordered detained until at least his next court appearance, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

He has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and one count each of misdemeanor possession of ammunition without a FOID Card and misdemeanor violation of order of protection, authorities said.

Additionally, he is currently on juvenile probation for a 2024 criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, according to the release.

About 11:36 p.m. April 1, Addison police responded to the 200 block of South Yale Avenue in response to a 911 call regarding a person with a gun.

A woman, her five children and other friends allegedly were standing in the woman’s driveway when a car, later determined to be the teen’s car, drove past them.

The offender, who was a passenger in his vehicle, allegedly pointed a firearm equipped with a laser sight at the woman while flashing gang signs and yelling gang slogans, according to the release.

When police arrived at the teen’s residence, his mother gave them permission to search the house. Police found a loaded Taurus G3C handgun with a loaded drum magazine and laser sight attached to it on the juvenile’s bed, authorities said.

“There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a 16-year-old boy to be in possession of a loaded firearm, particularly a gun equipped with a high-capacity drum magazine and a laser sight,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What I find particularly troubling is the fact that this juvenile was on juvenile probation at the time he allegedly possessed this weapon.”

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.