Northwest Herald’s Monday roundup: Nora Terhaar, Prairie Ridge gymnasts dominate Schaumburg Regional

Girls gymnastics

Schaumburg Regional: At Schaumburg, Prairie Ridge’s co-op dominated, winning the title with a score of 143.3500, comfortably ahead of runner-up Barrington (131.5500).

Prairie Ridge captured the top three spots in the all-around, led by junior Nora Terhaar (36.900). Juniors Bryleigh Cooper (36.7250) and Tess Morton (35.6250) finished second and third, respectively.

Terhaar also won vault (9.42.50) and floor exercise (9.1500). She placed second on the uneven parallel bars (9.3250) and balance beam (9.000).

Cooper won beam (9.3500), placed second on floor (8.9250), and was third on both bars (9.1750) and vault (9.2750).

Morton captured first place on bars (9.4750), was third on floor (8.8000) and tied for fourth on vault (9.0500).

Prairie Ridge advances to the Conant Sectional, which will take place Monday, Feb. 9.

Boys basketball

Marengo 72, South Beloit 30: At South Beloit, Parker Weadge scored 17 points, and was one of 10 Indians who scored in the nonconference game. Blake Ritter (three 3-pointers) and Nick Jacobi added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Marengo (6-18).

Wauconda 85, Woodstock North 49: At Wauconda, the Thunder dropped the nonconference game to fall to 2-20.

Girls basketball

Hampshire 55, Crystal Lake Central 23: At Hampshire, Peyton McCarthy and Mikala Amegasse scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Whip-Purs in the FVC game. Roni Dumoulin added 11 for Hampshire (13-12, 8-5).

Jordyn Johnson led Crystal Lake Central (7-18, 1-12) with nine points.

Jacobs 50, Dundee-Crown 42: At Jacobs, the Golden Eagles improved to 11-12 and 6-6 in the FVC.

D-C fell to 5-21 and 4-9 in the FVC.

Prairie Ridge 33, McHenry 23: At Crystal Lake, Maia Cassin scored 11 points for the Wolves (5-20, 4-9) in the FVC game.

Kaitlyn Miller had nine points for McHenry (4-21, 0-13)

Marengo 54, Antioch 50: At Antioch, Macy Noe scored 20 points to lead the Indians to the nonconference win. Sophie Hanson added 11 for Marengo (16-9).

Girls bowling

Grant 2,581, McHenry 2,056: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, McHenry’s Annabelle Weinreis rolled a 491 series, which included a high game of 181. Emily Loresch added a 383 series, with a pair of 128 games.