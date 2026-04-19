Macho Man monument backers criticized for inaccurate social media post on sculpture’s future in Downers Grove

The new public art program in Downers Grove calls for artwork to be placed in flexible amenity areas and other locations throughout the community (Courtesy of village of Downers Grov)

Downers Grove commissioners voiced support Tuesday for hiring a company to oversee the village’s new public art program but not before criticizing an inaccurate social media post published by a group that supports a sculpture in memory of former professional wrestler and village resident Randy “The Macho Man” Savage.

The post appeared April 12 and said that the council would not recommend building “the greatest statue in all the land.”

“Instead, they’re putting up other art, not Randy,” the post said.

While a Randy “The Macho Man” Savage monument will not be included in the first four sites the village has chosen for public art, the proposal appears to have the support of village commissioners.

Thirty six sites have been selected for the placement of artwork over time and “it’s only a question of where and when,” Commissioner Martin Tully said of the Randy Savage monument.

Commissioners tentatively approved a contract with Sculpture Milwaukee for the selection and installation of public art in Linda Kunze Plaza and three flexible amenity areas in an amount not to exceed $400,000.

Additionally, the company will:

Participate in up to two community visioning sessions and up to two stakeholder meetings to provide guidance on the art installations.

Select the art installations which will consist of newly commissioned sculptures and acquired existing sculptures.

Review and consider artists presented to them by the village for consideration.

Present the final art installations to staff for review and approval.

Lead and participate in programming, marketing and communications as directed by the village to promote the art installations.

Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt said she was frustrated by the inaccurate social media post given the support that’s been voiced for the Randy Savage statue.

“I think a great majority of us up here are supportive of celebrating our Downers Grove resident, and we have all made comments up here and with residents and one on one with each other,” she said.

“I am a little disappointed in some of the reactions and misinformation that has been out in the public.”

“What we’re saying is we’re not planning it for the Linda Kunze Plaza or the three flexible amenity areas. But we have a whole lot of other places to place art, and that north train station plaza is going to be the next one that we do,” Sadowski-Fugitt said.

Shd said the plaza would be an ideal location because it’s near the center of downtown and visible from the train.

“It is a photo opp destination,” she said.

Supporters of the Macho Man statue have voiced concerns that if the statue is delayed it could lose the support of the Village Council if new commissioners are elected in 2027, Sadowski-Fugitt said.

But she said art for the north train plaza likely will be considered in next budget cycle by the current Village Council.

“I would respectfully ask everyone if we could please take a breath and take a beat before we make these large pronouncements,” she said.

“It doesn’t help when inaccurate things are circling. It just makes this process much more difficult and it makes people distrustful of one another and I don’t want that to be the case.”

Commissioner Chris Gilmartin also reminded members of the Macho Monument Movement that the council is open to the proposal. He added that he is encouraged by their passion.

“Please get your facts straight before you start putting stuff out on social media,” Gilmartin said.

Mayor Bob Barnett also expressed disappointment in the post.

“It’s more than a little disappointing to sit up here and know that we’ve been really clear and open. We’ve had multiple conversations ... between lots of people who are sitting in this room right now. And when it became something that wasn’t going to be exactly what someone wanted, somebody thought this was a good idea,” Barnett said.

“Nice work guys, way to build friends and influence people,” he said.

“I’m really, really confused and disappointed as to why that happened.”

A group of people with “a really, good idea made a really bad decision about what they thought was going to be motivating to the community.”

Barnett added that the council’s first step is to develop a public art program not “find a place to put a statue.”

“The project was develop a public art program to address public management, governance, funding, project selection, community engagement and program evaluation and also sustainability,” he said.

Kevin Larke, president or the Macho Monument Movement, apologized for the social media post.

“Any and all discourse, if it was generated from us, despite our massive efforts to slow it down, I’d like to personally apologize to every single one of you,” Larke said.

“We appreciate the disappointment. We appreciate the feedback. And we also appreciate the clarification.”

Larke said members of the group mistakenly believed that only four locations were being considering for all of the public art.

Larke said the group he heads was formed with two objectives: create a public monument honoring Randy Savage and to give back to the community by supporting local causes, uplifting unsung heroes and recognizing individuals who have left Downers Grove better than they found it.

So far, he said, the group has recruited a sculptor, gained the support of Savage’s estate and is working to create a temporary exhibit at the Downers Grove library.

The group also has created a junior board at Downers Grove North High School, engaged and the business community and contacted private donors, he said.