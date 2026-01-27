Johnsburg girls basketball beats Lakes for 24th straight victory: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 54, Lakes 31: At Lakes, Summer Toussaint totaled 10 points, Carlie Majercik added nine points and the Skyhawks took down the Eagles to remain unbeaten. Skye Toussaint had eight points for the Skyhawks, who are now 24-0.

Crystal Lake South 71, Woodstock 36: At Woodstock, Laken LePage led with 21 points, Gaby Dzik added 19 points and the Gators cruised over the Blue Streaks in a nonconference game.

Tessa Melhuish totaled 10 points and Makena Cleary posted nine points on three 3-point baskets for the Gators. Emma Douglas finished with 10 points and Kendall O’Dea had eight for Woodstock.

Zion-Benton 33, McHenry 29: At McHenry, Chloe Casey turned in 10 points and Lucy Jones added nine points as the Warriors fell to the Zee-Bees in nonconference play.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 63, Harvard 37: At Harvard, Max Beard scored 16 points, Liam Laidig added 10 points and the Blue Streaks shut down the Hornets for a Kishwaukee River Conference victory. Damian Vazquez finished with eight points to lead Harvard.