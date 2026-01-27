A groundhog robot? Woodstock won’t bow to PETA pressure to replace its woodchuck mascot

Woodstock Willie is held by handler Mark Szafran as Willie looks to see if he can see his shadow on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

As tradition has it when Feb. 2 rolls around, Woodstock Willie is set to make his annual prognostication on the next six weeks of weather bright and early on Groundhog Day Monday morning.

But the national animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, has weighed in, calling for the furry forecaster to be replaced by a 3D holographic projection, the costumed mascot, a stuffed toy or even an AI-powered robot groundhog.

But Woodstock’s festivities will proceed as planned, Groundhog Days Chair Rick Bellairs said in response to PETA’s call to end live groundhog participation. And Willie will be at Woodstock Square to share his forecast.

PETA has made a similar request to the organizers of Groundhog festivities in Pennsylvania to retire Punxsutawney Phil, according to USA Today.

“No one wants to be stuck reliving the same stressful scenario over and over again, yet year after year, Woodstock Willie is jostled around in front of rambunctious crowds when he should be hibernating,” PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk said in a news release.

“PETA is urging Woodstock to put an end to Willie’s distressing déjà vu and establish itself as a Groundhog Day destination that shows respect for these remarkable animals.”

PETA noted a USDA report on the Woodstock groundhog’s handler, Mark Szafran, and claimed it showed he didn’t provide adequate veterinary care.

USDA records indicate the report PETA referenced followed a routine inspection and was issued April 8 of last year. The report states a groundhog in Szafran’s care was missing fur on the lower third of its body and that “the attending veterinarian has not been consulted about the groundhog’s hair loss.”

The records indicate a follow-up inspection was conducted April 17, and another routine inspection was conducted July 8 and found “no non-compliant items identified” involving either the groundhog or an eagle whose care was also referenced in the initial report.

Szafran said groundhogs often sit on their butts, which led to the hair loss. He said the groundhog is happy and healthy, and he attributed the initial USDA report to a paperwork issue and between him and his veterinarian.

Stephen Tobolowsky who played "Ned Ryerson" in the movie "Groundhog Day" with Woodstock Willie and his handler Mark Szafran on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Szafran said he tends to ignore animal rights groups such as PETA, contending their goal is to end human-animal interaction. Szafran said that’s not going to happen because people love their animals.

He also said PETA is trying to cancel Groundhog Day. It’s apparently the first time the group has targeted Woodstock’s groundhog celebration specifically, and Szafran said he rarely hears from animal rights organizations.

Bellairs said the company that handles Willie has been in business for over 50 years, and was involved in the filming of the “Groundhog Day,” which was shot in Woodstock, standing in for Punxsutawney, in 1992.

“The company is fully licensed and certified by the USDA. The animals are their business, and the health and well-being of the animals is priority,” Bellairs said. “The PETA story referenced an inspection issue with the company, but failed to reference the follow up inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture clearing the business of any issues.”

Despite the PETA flap, Willie’s big prognostication is set for 7 a.m. Monday on Woodstock Square, with the fun set to start at 6:30 a.m.

But Groundhog Days festivities have already begun. A new Woodstock Willie-themed scavenger hunt kicked off Saturday. Other events include the Groundhog Day Dinner Dance, Groundhog Storytime and Welcoming of the Groundhog, all on Jan. 30. The dinner dance will be at the Woodstock Moose starting at 5 p.m., while storytime is at 5 p.m. and the welcoming of the groundhog is at 6 p.m. at the Old Courthouse.

Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson in the film, will be back as this year’s special guest. A full listing of Groundhog Day events, which run throughout the weekend and Monday, is available at woodstockgroundhog.org.