Bing! ‘Groundhog’ actor Stephen Tobolowsky to return to Woodstock for Groundhog Days 2026

Stephen Tobolowsky who played "Ned Ryerson" in the movie "Groundhog Day" talks about the importance of art magic that brings people together on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Did you guess Ned Ryerson as the 2026 Woodstock Groundhog Days special guest?

If so, “Bing!”

Actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ryerson in the iconic 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” will be back as the special guest next year, Groundhog Days Chair Rick Bellairs confirmed Tuesday.

Tobolowsky was the special guest this past Groundhog Day when Woodstock Willie predicted an early spring. Tobolowsky addressed the crowd before sharing Willie’s prognostication, talking about how the attendees gathered because of their good senses of humor but also because “we believe in magic.”

He also had a meet-and-greet and book-signing at the Read Between the Lynes bookstore the day before the reveal.

Tobolowsky also was the special guest at the 2019 Groundhog Days.

This year, Groundhog Days will step off with Groundhog Storytime and the Welcoming of the Groundhog on Friday, Jan. 30, at the Old Courthouse.

Groundhog festivities will run for the entire weekend and include a Groundhog Day 5K that Saturday. The path loops by some of the places that were featured in the locally shot movie, and attendees also can take a walking tour of the filming sites at various times throughout the weekend.

The chili cook-off is set to return this year, Bellairs said.

The prognostication is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 2, on the Woodstock Square. After Willie determines what’s in store, people can “Drink to World Peace” at Squire on the Square or grab breakfast at the Moose Lodge.

A full list of events and other information is available at woodstockgroundhog.org.