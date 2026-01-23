Groundhog Days activities step off with scavenger hunt starting Saturday, new this year

Woodstock Willie dances to the music of Die Musik Meisters on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

A little more than a week before Woodstock Willie is set to share whether an early spring is on its way, visitors to town can try to get ahold of a small replica of the groundhog via a scavenger hunt.

Woodstock Willie’s Shadow Quest, which is a new event this year, is set to kick off Saturday afternoon at Kishwaukee Brewing Company, 1900 Dillard Court.

The kickoff will feature Woodstock Willie, who will be there for pictures, and people can get their quest cards, according to the Groundhog Days website.

People also can pick up their cards online or at some of the businesses around town, Groundhog Days Chair Rick Bellairs said.

Participating businesses, located both on and off the historic Woodstock Square, will have a small version of the groundhog for people to find, Bellairs said.

People can find clues to locate Willie at local businesses. If a business is open, participants can ask a staff member to mark or initial their quest card. If a business is closed, Willie might be hanging out in the window and people should follow posted instructions.

Questers need to mark 20 stops to qualify, and the first 400 people to turn in their cards will get a Groundhog Activity Kit.

People can also enter into a prize drawing at the end, Bellairs said.

Bellairs said the idea was to get people out and visiting local businesses, and help generate business for them before Groundhog Day.

The kickoff runs 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. After that, festivities include the Groundhog Paint Along Jan. 29 at the Opera House. The Groundhog Day Dinner Dance, Groundhog Storytime and Welcoming of the Groundhog all take place Jan. 30. The Dinner Dance will be at the Moose starting at 5 p.m., while the Storytime is at 5 p.m. and Welcoming of the Groundhog is at 6 p.m. at the Old Courthouse.

Willie’s forecast, when the furry prognosticator of seasons will tell us if we’re doomed to six more weeks of winter, will happen at 7 a.m. Feb. 2 at the historic Woodstock Square.

Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson in the “Groundhog Day” movie filmed in town, is coming back in 2026 as the Groundhog Days special guest.

A full listing of Groundhog events is available at woodstockgroundhog.org.