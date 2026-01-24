Cary-Grove Chamber’s ‘welcoming’ new offices include conference room for members’ use

Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce officials and members celebrate the opening of its new location on Jan. 6, 2026 at 1005 Alexander Ct., Unit E, Cary. (Michelle Meyer)

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce now operates at a new office space off Three Oaks Road, while its previous location will be transformed into residential apartments.

The chamber recently welcomed visitors into its new location recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house. The new office is located at 1005 Alexander Court, Unit E. The celebration was held in conjunction with the chamber’s holiday party that featured the “Taste of the Chamber,” where 15 local restaurants provided food for attendees.

The new office “offers a brighter, more welcoming environment” that features a spacious conference room, chamber officials said in a news release.

“Moving into this new office has been such a positive step for the Chamber,” CEO and President Lynn Caccavallo said in the release. “The space is bright, welcoming and designed to better serve members and the community. Having a conference room that members can use for their own meetings and needs is something that adds real value, and the Chamber is truly happy to call [it] home.”

Previously, the chamber called a two-story office building off Route 14 home. The move was sparked after developers were granted board approval to convert the space at 210-214 Crystal St. into 12 one-bedroom apartments.

Conversion will be done in phases as current commercial leases expire. The last existing lease expires in December, and developers aim to complete changes by June 2027. No exterior modifications are planned for the conversion, according to village documents.

Developers are looking to convert the offices at 210-214 Crystal St., Cary into 400 to 600 square feet apartments (Michelle Meyer)

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is a business organization of more than 575 local members and community leaders dedicated to a prosperous local economy and a high quality of life for area residents, according to the release.

The Chamber also coordinates community events like Cary Main Street Fest, Cary Cruise Nights, Halloween Walks and the Merry Cary Holiday Parade and Festival.