Person killed in Wonder Lake-area crash identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office on Friday released the name of a man killed in a crash Monday near Wonder Lake.

Robert Morris, 50, of Wonder Lake, was found in his car about 8:30 a.m. Monday on the 7700 block of Howe Road near Wonder Lake, according to a news release from Coroner Dr. Michael Rein.

The autopsy, performed Thursday, shows a preliminary findings of death due to blunt force injuries, according to the release. Toxicology results also are pending.

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Chief Matt Yegge said another driver saw the car off the road and called in the crash Monday morning.

A preliminary investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office indicates Morris was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata east on Howe Road when “it left the roadway to the south, through a field and struck a tree,” according to a news release from Tuesday.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was believed a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s release.

According to McHenry County Court records, Morris’ driver’s license was set for suspension as of Jan. 21, stemming from a Dec. 8 driving under the influence alleged offense.