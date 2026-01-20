Alcohol suspected factor in fatal crash near Wonder Lake

Officials believe alcohol played a role in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 50-year-old man Monday morning near Wonder Lake.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Wonder Lake police and the fire protection district responded to the crash at 8:29 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Howe Road. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Wonder Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata east on Howe Road when “it left the roadway to the south, through a field and struck a tree,” McHenry County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release Tuesday. The driver was the only occupant of the car, according to the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

The crash continues to be under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

A stretch of Howe Road was closed for about six hours after the crash on Monday.