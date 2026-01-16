John Janicki, Hampshire showcase takedown skills during FVC win over Crystal Lake South

The old adage is that practice makes perfect.

For John Janicki and the Hampshire wrestling team, practices typically include repetitive drills that include 5-second setups straight to takedowns. Those repetitions are showing on the mat, as the Whip-Purs took five of their first six bouts and scored plenty of bonus points during their 51-23 win over Crystal Lake South.

“It’s just a big focus for us,” said Janicki, who wrangled up five takedowns during his 20-4 technical fall over Zach Stinson at 175 pounds. “I saw a lot of singles and I was trying to trade angles. I’ve added a lot more fakes to my game and that’s what made him shoot a couple of bad shots. That’s where I got my go-around.”

Takedowns weren’t the only theme during Thursday’s Fox Valley Conference dual. Hampshire (11-2, 6-1 FVC), which pinned to win five bouts, won two bouts via cradle, a move Michael Brannigan used to finish his first period win over Gavin Hastings at 157. Lou Jensen cradled Ricky Briones in the second period to win at 126.

“I noticed off his stance that his foot was laying out,” Brannigan said. “I snatched that foot and any time I’m on the side, I’ll go for the bow and arrow right away. I couldn’t get it, so I went straight to my crossface and as soon as I had that, I knew it was over. When our teammates see each other pin people in cradles, they think they should do it too and it’s been working for us.”

Crystal Lake South’s Aiden Marrello controls Hampshire’s John Janicki during the 165-pound match of a Fox Valley Conference wrestling meet on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake South’s Nate Randle executed a cradle at 138 as well. With the Gators out of contention for the dual victory, Randle hit a pair of fireman’s carries for takedowns before locking in a cradle to beat Jacob Dankha in the penultimate bout of the evening. Randle was one of four bout winners for the Gators (8-11, 4-4 FVC), who will travel and compete in a tournament at Kaneland on Saturday.

“I was looking for a pin for the team,” Randle said. “We were down early and we couldn’t crawl back, but I was looking for the pin to get our spirits up at the end. In the room, when we focus on the first move and first takedown, I always try to go to the firemen’s right away. ... We’ve been upping the intensity in practice.”

The dual opened at 150, where Hampshire’s Aric Abbott snatched a pair of takedowns early and held on for an 8-3 decision over Josiah Bradburn. With the Gators trailing 9-0, Aiden Marrello showcased his takedown abilities at 165, snagging seven to score a 21-5 tech fall over Jasper Hintz and put Crystal Lake South on the board.

“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but I was looking for bonus points for the team,” Marrello said. “I worked my scores and tried to find the fall, which I didn’t, but I was able to get my team some bonus points. I worked with my low singles and shots from space. He was coming in pretty hard, so I could reach in and grab his leg.”

Janicki gave the Whips a 14-5 lead with his win at 175. Hampshire followed with back-to-back pins at 190 and 215, where Gio Marino overcame an early takedown to beat Gabe Randle and Knox Homola finished off Camden Moffet in the first period. At 106, Crystal Lake South’s C.J. Talbert delivered a timely cradle in his bout against Luthor Rajcevich, turning a reversal into a pin for the Gators.

The Whips gained a crucial victory at 120, taking a 35-17 lead after Andrew Salmieri held off Logan Aarseth, who bumped up from 113, for a 12-8 decision. Jensen’s pin at 126 clinched the win for Hampshire, which saw Marquis Thumand record six takedowns in an 18-7 major decision over Lennie Arroyo at 132. Dawson Smith iced the victory for the Whips, pinning Jacob Puchniarz to win at 144.

Hampshire will conclude its Fox Valley Conference slate with duals against McHenry and Burlington Central next week. The Whips are also scheduled to compete at Homewood-Flossmoor on Saturday.

https://www.shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/2026/01/16/john-janicki-hampshire-showcase-takedown-skills-during-fvc-win-over-crystal-lake-south/