Prairie Grove District 46 names interim leaders after schools chief’s sudden departure: ‘Pivotal moment’

Bhavna Sharma-Lewis and Joseph Bailey were appointed as interim superintendents for Prairie Grove School District 46 on Jan. 7, 2026. (Inset photos provided by Prairie Grove School District 46)

Prairie Grove School District 46 has announced that two interim superintendents will start immediately. The news follows the sudden resignation in the middle of the school year of the district’s schools chief of nine years, John Bute.

The District 46 board held a special meeting Wednesday at which Joseph Bailey and Bhavna Sharma-Lewis were appointed as interim superintendents, effective immediately, according to a District 46 news release.

The two will lead the school district for the remainder of the school year before incoming Superintendent Victoria Larson will take over on July 1. Larson, who previously served as assistant superintendent for Harvard School District 50, was announced to take over the leadership position in November.

School District 46 announced the abrupt departure of Bute Tuesday that his final day will be Friday.

“While recent leadership changes were unexpected, the Board views this moment as an opportunity,” school board President Josie Shattuck said in the release. “Dr. Bailey and Dr. Sharma-Lewis bring complementary expertise that will allow us to stabilize, assess and thoughtfully prepare the district for its next chapter.”

Bailey previously served as superintendent of Medinah School District 11 and Lincolnwood School District 74. Sharma-Lewis’ previous experience includes serving as superintendent of Diamond Lake School District 76 before recently retiring, according to the release.

“Together, the interim leaders will conduct a comprehensive review of district operations, finances, systems and communication practices,” District 46 officials said in the release. “Their work will result in clear findings and recommendations to support a strong, informed start” for Larson this summer.

The dual-interim model is being used to ensure compliance with state limits on the number days a retired superintendent can work in a school year, according to the release. Bailey and Sharma-Lewis will share time and responsibilities during the transition period.

“District 46 is at a pivotal moment that demands clarity, transparency and trust,” Shattuck said in the release. “The Board, alongside the interim leaders and our incoming superintendent, is approaching this period with a focus on listening, assessing and setting the stage for long-term success.”

District 46 consists of one building, at 3223 Route 176, with an elementary and junior high school serving grades pre-kindergarten through eighth.