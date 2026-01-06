Prairie Grove School District 46 superintendent resigns in middle of school year, without explanation

Prairie Grove School District 46 Superintendent John Bute has left his position in the middle of the school year, seemingly abruptly.

The District 46 Board of Education released a letter Tuesday informing the public that Bute, who’d served as the district’s superintendent since 2017, has resigned effective Friday. No information was given as to why Bute left the position.

District 46 declined to provide further comments or information. No interim superintendent was named.

“The Board of Education will be meeting as soon as possible to discuss next steps and ensure continuity for our students, staff and community,” the board said in the letter. “We will share additional information as it becomes available.”

The next scheduled board meeting is set for Jan. 20, according to district records.

District 46 consists of one building, at 3223 Route 176, with an elementary and junior high school serving grades pre-kindergarten through eighth.