Marengo woman charged with 6th DUI while on pretrial release for 5th DUI, authorities say

As a Marengo woman awaits adjudication in a fifth drunken-driving case from 2024 – when she allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed, injuring two people – she has been charged again, according to court records.

Kathie Zaremba, 62, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class X felony, according to the criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

On Sunday night, Zaremba was arrested in the 18800 block of East Grant Highway after “crashing her vehicle into a ditch, striking a water shutoff valve, and subsequently driving through a Taco Bell parking lot before stopping,” prosecutors wrote in a motion to discharge her from DUI court.

Zaremba had been accepted in March, as her 2024 DUI case was pending, into the county’s special DUI court program, designed to reduce recidivism and encourage rehabilitation.

However, prosecutors already had filed the motion to withdraw her from that program before Sunday’s incident. The motion, first filed in November – eight months after Zaremba was accepted into the program – lists multiple alleged violations.

Assistant State’s Attorney William Baker said in the motion that Zaremba had tested positive for alcohol and marijuana, missed required drug and alcohol screens, diluted urine tested at the screening, and did not provide her probation officer with logs documenting her attendance in sober support meetings.

The motion also states that she did not keep her alcohol-monitoring unit properly charged, and when a probation officer visited her home, she opened the door naked, Baker said.

In the new case, Zaremba made her first court appearance Monday, where Judge Cynthia Lamb ruled that Zaremba is dangerous and detained her in the county jail pretrial, records show.

In the detention order, Lamb noted Zaremba’s pending 2024 case and details of Sunday’s crash, adding that Zaremba allegedly “smelled of alcohol upon police arrival and was unable to perform field sobriety tests. It is clear that [Zaremba] is unable or unwilling to obey the laws of this state based on this case and the pending case in DUI court, and is therefore a risk to the community.”

In Zaremba’s 2024 case, Crystal Lake police said they responded to a crash the evening of March 15 near the intersection of Huntley Road and Boneset Drive. Zaremba’s Jeep was traveling south on Huntley Road near Boneset Drive when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a sedan, police said at the time.

Zaremba and two people in the sedan were taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

Previous DUI offenses against Zaremba occurred in 1991 and 1999 in Cook County, 2002 in DuPage County, and March 2024 in McHenry County, three days before being charged in her fifth DUI offense, records show.