State Rep. Kifowit: Illinois bill empowers school districts to help homeless families

For students facing displacement and homelessness, the journey to find stable housing often takes them and their families far from their school doors.

A proposed amendment to the Education for Homeless Children Act will equip school districts with the ability to help families with temporary housing, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Aurora.

The amendment permits school districts to provide temporary motel accommodations to help keep students and families better rooted to their school communities, the news release said.

While school districts already may provide rental or mortgage assistance and other formers of financial support to prevent homelessness, the amendment is designed to provide another tool to keep students from large transportation times and costs.

Kifowit, a chief co-sponosor of HB 4137, said the amendment provides school districts “flexibility” while “prioritizing student stability.”

“This is a commonsense, compassionate approach that not only supports students but also helps school districts use their resources more effectively,” Kifowit said in the release. “Keeping kids closer to their school means less disruption to their education and stronger outcomes overall.”

Kifowit said the amendment will empower school districts to help “keep children safe, supported, and in their classrooms, where they belong.”

The bill passed the Illinois House and now awaits consideration in the Senate. For more information on the legislation, go to ilga.gov/Legislation/BillStatus.