Driver charged with DUI after 3 injured in Crystal Lake crash: police

Three people suffered injuries in a car crash in Crystal Lake late Monday that resulted in one person being charged with driving under the influence, the Crystal Lake Police Department reported.

Police responded to a crash at 9:36 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Huntley Road and Boneset Drive. Based on their preliminary investigation, police said a Jeep was traveling south on Huntley Road near Boneset Drive when it crossed into the northbound lane and then collided with a sedan.

The driver of the Jeep and the two occupants in the sedan were taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Jeep, Kathie Zaremba, 60, of Marengo, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

A portion of Huntley Road was shut down for several hours while emergency crews worked on the scene, according to the release. The crash currently is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Police Department.

The police encourage anyone who may have information relating to this event to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620, or leave an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411. Normal text messaging rates do apply.