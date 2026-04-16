Ogle County man jailed on battery charges

A Mt. Morris man faces battery charges in connection with an April 15 domestic incident.

Andrew D. Rutherford, 31, is accused of aggravated domestic battery, strangulation, a Class 2 felony; and one count each of misdemeanor domestic battery, bodily harm; domestic battery, physical contact; criminal damage to property; and endangering the life, health, or safety of a child.

Ogle County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. to South Illinois Route 26 and South Peek Home Road for a reported domestic incident, according to a news release. During a follow-up to the investigation, deputies took Rutherford into custody on April 15 in the 100 block of South Congress Avenue in Polo, according to the release.

Rutherford was transported to the Ogle County Jail and was detained pending an appearance before a judge. His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. April 29.

Polo police assisted the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.