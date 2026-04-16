Community initiative rewards e-bike and e-scooter safety in La Salle

La Salle Police Department officers will reward safe e-bike and e-scooter riders with free food and drinks at local gas stations, part of a community safety initiative. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Salle Police Department officers will reward safe e-bike and e-scooter riders with free food and drinks at local gas stations, part of a community safety initiative.

Officers will look for riders who obey traffic laws and ride responsibly, according to a La Salle Police Department news release. Those spotted demonstrating safe behavior will receive free fountain drinks, pizza slices or slushes at participating businesses.

Three gas stations are partnering with the La Salle Police Department for the initiative: Shell at 802 Third St., Beck’s at 327 Bucklin St. and Casey’s at 1327 Fifth St..

The program is designed to promote safety, encourage positive choices and recognize responsible riders in the community, according to a La Salle Police Department statement.