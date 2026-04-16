Tourist grants awarded to La Salle, Ottawa, Streator

Tourist grants have been awarded to La Salle, Ottawa and Streator.
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Wednesday more than $4.85 million in grant funding has been awarded to 66 grantees through three grant programs to promote tourism.
“Our tourism industry supports jobs and local economies, and Illinois is a top destination for visitors across the globe,” Pritzker said. “These investments will allow communities across Illinois to expand their events and festivals, promote one-of-a-kind destinations, and draw visitors from near and far to our great state.”
The Hegeler Carus Foundation in La Salle was awarded $27,500 for a flooring restoration project at the Hegeler Carus Mansion.
The City of Streator was awarded $10,000 for creating professional short-form videos along with buying an advertising package and interactive displays.
Ottawa Visitors Center $1 was awarded $74,769.34 to work in partnership with WGN Radio, Heritage Corridor Destinations, and Studio 16 LLC to amplify their reach through broadcast, digital, and video storytelling platforms.
The City of La Salle was awarded $50,000 for costs associated with Frosty on First, a two-day, Christmas-themed winter festival in downtown La Salle.