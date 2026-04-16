Tourist grants awarded to La Salle, Ottawa, Streator

An aerial view of the Hegeler Carus Mansion (top) and Julius W. Hegeler I House (bottom) in La Salle. The Hegeler Carus Mansion, located at 1307 Seventh Street in La Salle, is one of the Midwest's great Second Empire structures. Completed in 1876 for Edward C. Hegeler, a partner in the nearby Matthiessen Hegeler Zinc Company. The mansion was designed in 1874 by noted Chicago architect William W. Boyington. The mansion is now owned and operated by the Hegeler Carus Foundation and is open to the public. The Julius W. Hegeler I House was built in 1902 for Julius who was the eldest son of Edward C. Hegeler. (Scott Anderson)

Tourist grants have been awarded to La Salle, Ottawa and Streator.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Wednesday more than $4.85 million in grant funding has been awarded to 66 grantees through three grant programs to promote tourism.

“Our tourism industry supports jobs and local economies, and Illinois is a top destination for visitors across the globe,” Pritzker said. “These investments will allow communities across Illinois to expand their events and festivals, promote one-of-a-kind destinations, and draw visitors from near and far to our great state.”

The Hegeler Carus Foundation in La Salle was awarded $27,500 for a flooring restoration project at the Hegeler Carus Mansion.

The City of Streator was awarded $10,000 for creating professional short-form videos along with buying an advertising package and interactive displays.

Ottawa Visitors Center $1 was awarded $74,769.34 to work in partnership with WGN Radio, Heritage Corridor Destinations, and Studio 16 LLC to amplify their reach through broadcast, digital, and video storytelling platforms.

The City of La Salle was awarded $50,000 for costs associated with Frosty on First, a two-day, Christmas-themed winter festival in downtown La Salle.