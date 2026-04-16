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Road closure announced for 4th Annual VFW Post 4668 Memorial Day car show

Donahue Street south of 24th Street to VFW parking lot to be closed

People check out the classic cars Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the 37th annual La Salle County Cruisers car show in downtown Ottawa.

(File Photo) The car show will go on rain or shine and all proceeds will benefit the La Salle VFW. (Derek Barichello)

By Mathias Woerner

The La Salle City Council approved road closures for La Salle VFW Post 4668’s fourth annual Memorial Day Car Show.

Roads will be closed from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday, May 25, between Donahue Street south of 24th Street to the southern edge of the VFW parking lot.

The decision was made at the Monday, April 13 city council meeting.

The car show will go on rain or shine and all proceeds will benefit the La Salle VFW.

Registration for a car costs $10 and ends at noon on the day of the show.

The event will be judged by participants with five “Best of Show” categories and awards for top 20 finishes, as well as door prizes.

There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and food and drinks available during the show.

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