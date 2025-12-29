5 injured in crash near Marengo that shut down portion of Route 23

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to a call on Dec. 28, 2025 to the intersection of North Route 23 and River Road near Marengo for a two-vehicle crash that injured five people. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Marengo that caused one of the cars to land in a ditch, officials report.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to a call at 10:19 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of North Route 23 and River Road for a reported crash. First responders arrived to a two-vehicle crash with “heavy damage” that left one car in the road and the other in a ditch “entangled in a utility pole wire,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

All occupants were able to exit the cars before first responders arrived. Five adults were transported to local hospitals with injuries believed to be minor, according to the release. Because of the high number of patients, the call was upgraded through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to request for more ambulances, Vucha said.

A car crashed into a ditch and entangled in utility pole wires after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 28, 2025 along Route 23 near Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A portion of Route 23 was closed to traffic in both directions for approximately an hour. The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Vucha said.

Fire protection districts from Boone County, Genoa Kingston, Harvard, Huntley and Union assisted Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts in the call.