‘Way out of line’: Campton Hills internal drama goes public as trustee blasts colleagues as ‘Gong Show’

Patsy Smith awaits the results 2008 elections at Hooper's Bar B Que in Campton Hills. Trustee Janet Burson sent a series of emails criticizing Smith's actions as village treasurer and Village President Barbara Wojnicki's leadership.

In a series of blistering emails, Campton Hills Trustee Janet Burson called out Treasurer Patsy Smith as the claimed source of the village’s internal friction and Village President Barbara Wojnicki for allowing it – all leading up to the resignation of Village Administrator Mark Rooney.

Smith, the former village president and its lead incorporator in 2007, was appointed treasurer on Feb. 3.

Burson forwarded emails to Shaw Local that she had sent to Wojnicki, Smith, Rooney, Budget Officer Russell Cerqua, another trustee and the village attorney.

Burson’s emails claimed that Smith was actively preventing the budget officer from doing his job to prepare the budget for approval by April 30. But in an email, Cerqua countered Burson’s characterization of his relationship with Smith.

“Patsy has been a big help to me with understanding the village’s finances,” according to Cerqua’s email. “And I would not be as far along with the budget if it were not for her assistance.”

Burson’s emails also blistered Wojnicki’s leadership.

“This is amateur hour. It’s the ‘Gong Show.’ This is not government,” according to Burson’s emails.

“We have no functioning government in Campton Hills. There is no leadership. Barbara Wojnicki? Don’t make me laugh – or cry. We cannot have government in Campton Hills until both our failed president and Patsy Smith are gone for good,” according to Burson’s emails. “These two need to go or there can be no Village of Campton Hills.”

In an email response to Shaw Local, Smith wrote that “Burson’s comments are uninformed, unprofessional, inaccurate, and unhinged.”

“It’s no secret Trustee Burson desires to have an independent accounting firm step in as Finance Director/Village Treasurer,” according to Smith’s email. “The only problem is the Village President is given the power of appointment via the Illinois Municipal Code. ... There is a power struggle with Trustee Burson attempting to thwart the Village President’s power.”

Smith also wrote that she and the budget officer are working as a team, that she is not stopping him from doing his job.

(Left to right) Campton Hills trustee candidates Nicolas Boatner and Janet Burson, village president candidate Barbara Wojnicki and trustee candidate Timothy Morgan celebrate early returns in the Consolidated Election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Wojnicki, who was elected in 2023, said Burson’s emails are “over the top.”

“It’s just bizarre to me,” Wojnicki said. “I don’t respond. I just think she’s way, way out of line. This is just a little village and isn’t like the U.S. government, like we’re in Washington, D.C. ... It’s getting so comical and ridiculous. It makes no sense.”

Wojnicki said contrary to Burson’s emails, officials are working just fine on the budget.

“It’s a non-issue. Janet just can’t control herself,” Wojnicki said. “I don’t know where she’s going with this. ... We are going to get it done.”

In text messages, Burson also claimed that Rooney resigned and that Police Chief James Levand said he would resign as of May 1, both leaving because of conflicts with Smith.

Rooney’s resignation letter states he would leave as of May 7, but does not give a reason. Rooney did not respond to a voicemail or email seeking confirmation. He has been village administrator since 2024.

Campton Hills Village President Barbara Wojnick swears in James Levand as the village's new police chief on Feb. 20, 2024. Levand had been interim chief since July. (Photo provided by village of Campton Hills)

In an email, Levand denied that he submitted retirement plans and wrote that he “can’t speak to any conversations or comments made by anyone else.”

“I have not provided the Board of Trustees and/or Village President any paperwork for resignation or retirement, including May 1st,” according to Levand’s email. “I am honored to serve as Chief of Police for the Village of Campton Hills and proud of all the strong partnerships I have built with our residents, businesses, and visitors during the last 12 years.”

Levand was a sergeant, then became interim chief in 2023 before being appointed chief in 2024.

When they ran together in 2023, Burson and Wojnicki were on the same team. But now Burson stated in a text that this “is not what anyone voted for.”

“All of us who came into this with deep and abiding respect for Patsy’s accomplishment in 2007, founding the village, agreed that she could never hold elective or appointed office again – including Barb," according to Burson’s text.

Wojnicki said: “If that was said, I don’t remember that.”

Burson herself made headlines a year ago when the other trustees censured her, alleging closed-session leaks and abuse of other officials.

Smith, no stranger to controversy herself, was appointed as treasurer by the same board that then unsuccessfully tried to rescind the appointment two weeks later.

The next Village Board meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.