2 shot, 1 fatally, near Harvard

Two people were shot – one fatally – near Harvard Saturday, authorities announced Monday.

Authorities found a woman dead and a man injured, both from gunshot wounds, when police arrived to Island Road at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday for a well-being check, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s news release.

The release said the two were identified by household members and the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The release referred to the incident as isolated and said there’s no threat to the public and that an investigation is ongoing.

The McHenry County Conservation Police Department and Harvard Fire Protection District responded along with the sheriff.

Harvard Fire Protection Chief John Kimmel had confirmed earlier Monday that his agency was called for an emergency and that the injured person was “taken to [Mercyhealth] Harvard Hospital and from there taken by helicopter to a Level 1 trauma center.”

The sheriff’s office did not identify the deceased woman. A call for information to the coroner’s office was not immediately returned.