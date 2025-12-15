5 injured in 4-car crash that shut down part of Route 31 in Crystal Lake

Five people were injured in a rollover crash along Route 31 Monday morning in Crystal Lake, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 6:15 a.m. Monday to Route 31 near Terra Cotta Industries for a reported car crash with injuries. Initial reports said the crash involved a rolled over car with a possible person trapped, Crystal Lake police said.

First responders arrived to a four-vehicle crash with one car on its roof and all occupants were out of the cars before crews arrived, police said.

Five people were transported to Huntley and McHenry hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Route 31 from Edgewood Road to East Brighton Lane at 7:14 a.m. Monday, according to an alert sent out by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The road reopened nearly two hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.