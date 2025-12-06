Woodstock’s planned downtown hotel gets rebrand, extended timeline

The city of Woodstock has taken ownership of a vacant property, pictured Jan. 29, 2025 at 101 S. Jefferson Street, that will be part of a larger redevelopment around a new hotel. (Claire O'Brien)

The downtown hotel project in Woodstock has an extended timeline and new branding.

The hotel, which originally was slated to be a Cobblestone Hotel, is now going to be a Country Inn and Suites.

The branding change was made because of lender feedback “and has strengthened the project’s financial profile without altering the fundamental program of a 60-room, upper-mid-scale hotel with a public-facing food and beverage component,” Woodstock Economic Development Director Jessica Erickson wrote in a memo to the City Council.

The hotel originally was supposed to be constructed by August 2026, but the City Council agreed earlier this year to push that deadline to November 2026.

The council approved a new agreement for the project Tuesday without discussion. No members of the public or representatives for the developer weighed in.

A person at the developer’s parent company said Wednesday that a project representative would not be available for comment this week.

City officials said a new agreement was needed for a few reasons, including the developer’s financing timeline. The city said the developer identified financing for the project by October, but that was past the financing deadline, so the developer was technically in default on the agreement. Other changes also have taken place, including Woodstock acquiring two neighboring properties to the hotel site.

Erickson wrote that the new agreement “now includes provisions to ensure cross-access, compatible development and the city’s administrative ability to authorize construction staging on the newly acquired parcels.”

Erickson wrote that the default gave city officials a chance to reexamine the agreement and “correct structural gaps identified since 2024, incorporate the updated brand and project conditions, reflect the city’s acquisition of the adjoining properties, and address lender expectations more comprehensively.”

The hotel is planned for the corner of Jefferson and Calhoun streets, where a city-owned parking lot now sits. The city has since acquired property next door on Calhoun Street, where three businesses are located. The city plans to tear down the building, and one business has received city relocation assistance.

Woodstock went to court earlier this year to acquire a property north of the parking lot off Jefferson Street through eminent domain.

Financial incentives stayed the same, officials said. Among the incentives are the city giving the land to the developer at no cost if the developer meets certain conditions, and the lesser of $2 million or 20% of project costs in TIF reimbursements.

With the new agreement, construction must be completed by Oct. 1, 2027, and the hotel needs to be open for business by Dec. 1, 2027.