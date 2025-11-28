Displaced by redevelopment, business will stay in Woodstock, with assistance from city

Unique Nails, located on Calhoun Street in a building owned by the city of Woodstock, is pictured Jan. 29, 2025. The nail salon is moving a few blocks away. (Claire O'Brien)

Unique Nails is moving down the street from its downtown Woodstock location, with help from the city.

The nail salon was in the 225-231 E. Calhoun Street building, which the city bought last year and is planning to demolish and use for parking and other redevelopment uses.

Unique Nails is planning to reopen in early December at 667 E. Calhoun Street, city officials said in a news release.

Unique Nails’ old location is next door to the hotel site at Jefferson and Calhoun streets, and the city also acquired land north of that intersection off Jefferson Street earlier this year through eminent domain.

Woodstock officials approved a relocation assistance program in August for three businesses in the Calhoun Street building, one of which is Unique Nails.

Two other businesses, Stewart’s Cleaners and Woodstock Dance Academy, are also located in the building. Woodstock Marketing and Communications Manager Colleen Rogalski said neither business had applied for assistance. Stewart’s Cleaners and Woodstock Dance Academy were not immediately available for comment Thursday.

The city provided the nail salon with a $15,000 grant from the assistance program to help with a down payment on the commercial condo where it will reopen, city officials said.

“This relocation not only keeps the business in Woodstock, but also provides long-term stability and ownership for the future,” according to the release.

The program has $40,000 available and a maximum award of $20,000. The city collects rent from the tenants and is using the rental income to fund the grants, City Manager Roscoe Stelford previously said.

“The Relocation Assistance Grant Program was created specifically to help these tenants secure stable, long-term locations elsewhere in the city, countering misconceptions that redevelopment comes at the expense of local business owners,” according to the release.

Businesses can get assistance through getting a two-year lease or buying property in Woodstock and committing to staying open for at least two years after getting funds, city officials said.

Down payment or lease assistance, capital improvements, professional moving services, equipment installation and related costs are among those eligible, city officials said.

Unique Nails owner Sieu Tran said in the release: “I would like to thank the City of Woodstock for the grant that supported our relocation. We are happy our business could stay in Woodstock. Special thank you to [the city staff] for keeping us informed and consistently sharing location options that align with our business needs.”