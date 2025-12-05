Local shops aim for Small Business Saturday redo after last week’s snow-out

McHenry County businesses are having another go at Small Business Saturday this weekend after last week’s promotion was mostly derailed by almost a foot of snow that blanketed the region.

Small Business Saturday, which is usually the Saturday after Thanksgiving, aims to promote the importance of shopping local.

But after people stayed home because of the snow, community leaders and business groups are hoping to give the day a second chance this Saturday.

The Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street organization announced a Small Business Saturday makeup day on Facebook earlier this week and encouraged people to come out and “help rewrite the story of a slow and snowy Small Business Saturday 2025.”

Steve Dalzell, owner of Dalzell Jewelers in downtown Crystal Lake, said there would be a diamond station with specials on necklaces.

At Abalabix Books in downtown Crystal Lake, owner Diane Steverson said there would be giveaways for people to snag some M&Ms that feature George, the bookstore’s dog. Those who spend a certain amount also will get a chance to spin a wheel for a prize, which Steverson said the bookstore does for major events.

Steverson encouraged people to support local businesses. She said she tells people that, as opposed to spending money at a big-box store, when you buy from a small business, “emotionally, it means a lot.”

Marvin’s Toy Store, which has locations in downtown Crystal Lake and at the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes, is planning to offer 15% off for all shoppers at both locations, owner Lori McConville said.

In addition, shoppers who spend $50 will get $10 in “Santa bucks,” a deal that runs for the month of December. Shoppers can come back in January and February and redeem their “Santa bucks.”

In Crystal Lake, the store will host a Toys for Tots drive and aims to fill up a squad car with toy donations, McConville said.

On Woodstock Square, Pasha Martinez, owner of crystal and metaphysical store Astri Aura, said several vendors will have their own specials going, and the store will be offering 15% off.

At J&G Pastries on the Square, owner Jessica Cook said she didn’t know about the second-chance Small Business Saturday but probably would run a sale.

She said the bakery did OK last weekend, and it was surprisingly busier than expected, but she was “excited” about the second-chance Small Business Saturday.

Greg Urban, executive director of the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was using its network to get the word out about the makeup date and make sure merchants know about it and are planning for it.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, this is happening on the same day as Algonquin’s ‘Miracle on Main’ which is the tree-lighting, holiday market and Santa photos. We hope the focus on supporting small business and the crowds that naturally attend this event will increase sales and support for independent business owners,” Urban said in an email.

McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce President Molly Ostap said there still will be an “Around the World” passport at the Riverwalk Shoppes. The holiday market – which has an “elves workshop” theme – also will wrap up Saturday.

Many stores are offering the same deals they’d planned to have last Saturday. Ostap said the city of McHenry was planning to do a 10%-off program again.

The U.S. Army Band will play, and students from McHenry Middle School will dress up as elves and help with crafts and games for kids, Ostap said, adding that the scavenger hunt around town will continue.

Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Amy Humbracht said her chamber will participate in the makeup Small Business Saturday, and it also had its large Ladies Night Out shopping event Thursday.

The chamber’s approach was to focus on driving strong, local shopping Thursday in addition to promoting the Small Business Saturday redo.

Although last week’s weather brought snow to the area, snow is not expected to fall Saturday. There is a 30% chance of snow for Woodstock on Friday night before midnight, according to the National Weather Service. Woodstock also has a 40% chance of snow Saturday night, the weather bureau said.

Saturday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high of about 25 degrees.