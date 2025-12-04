Frigid weather cancels luminary lights in Crystal Lake Thursday

A car decorated in holiday lights participates in the Downtown Crystal Lake Festival of Lights Parade on Nov. 28, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

The cold weather has snuffed out the luminary light display that had been planned for Thursday evening in downtown Crystal Lake.

The evenings of glowing luminaries, music and special store hours are scheduled to return Dec. 11 and 18.

But with temperatures expected to approach zero degrees after sunset, Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street announced on Facebook that the luminaries will not be lit up this Thursday evening, and that some participating shops might close before the scheduled time of 8 p.m.

Santa House visits, by reservation, are still on for Thursday and continue through Dec. 21.

The cancellation of Thursday’s Luminary Night may be a disappointment for downtown businesses whose Small Business Saturday this past weekend was largely snowed out by the nearly foot of flakes that fell starting the previous evening.

But Downtown Crystal Lake and other McHenry County business groups are promoting this coming Saturday as a do-over of Small Business Saturday and encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays.

Holiday festivities in Crystal Lake kicked off last week with the post-Thanksgiving parade.