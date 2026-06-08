Joliet felon accused of weapon possession in Elmhurst: prosecutors

A Joliet convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm will remain in jail until at least his next court date, prosecutors said.

D Ante Hence, 36, of the 400 block of Nicholson Street, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon — no FOID card and two counts of two counts of misdemeanor DUI, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

He also was charged with one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by driver and multiple petty traffic offenses including transportation of open alcohol by driver and stopping, parking or standing on roadway, according to the release.

About 1:10 a.m. June 6, Elmhurst police pulled behind a vehicle near North Avenue and Route 83 that was allegedly stopped in a lane of traffic, authorities said.

Police approached the car and allegedly observed the driver, later identified as Hence, passed out behind the wheel. Officers also allegedly observed a gun in plain view on the passenger seat inches away from Hence’s outstretched hand as well as open alcohol and cannabis in the center console, according to the release.

Police woke Hence and immediately secured the gun, which was a fully loaded SCCY CPX-2 9 mm with a full 14-round magazine and one bullet in the chamber. It is further alleged that Hence’s BAC was .19, authorities said.

“It is alleged that Mr. Hence, a convicted felon, was illegally in possession of a loaded handgun while drunk in his car,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “As a convicted felon, Mr. Hence has forfeited his right to possess a firearm, and the allegations that he was behind the wheel of his car after he had been drinking while armed with a loaded weapon will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“The swift and decisive actions of our officers led to the safe apprehension of a dangerous individual armed with a loaded handgun and driving under the influence,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release. “Drunk driving poses a serious threat to everyone on our roads, and when combined with illegal weapons, the risks are even greater.”

Hence’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.