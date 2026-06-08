Isle a la Cache in Romeoville’s Pollinator Party will also feature live bats, native plants

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum will host a free, all-ages Pollinator Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. (Photo provided Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s is hosting a Pollinator Party on Saturday, June 13, that will also feature bats, birds and interactive fun.

The free, all-ages event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, 501 E. Romeo Road (135th Street), east of Illinois Route 53.

“Pollinator Party is one of the most interactive and exciting events hosted at Isle a la Cache,” Jen Guest, facility supervisor for the museum, said in a news release.

“Visitors can become pollinators themselves by taking part in our Pollinator Challenge Course, carrying ‘pollen’ through an inflatable obstacle course to help flowers grow, just like real pollinators do in nature,” she said.

Activities throughout the event will teach visitors about the insects and animals that pollinate plants that are vital to our food supply, according to the release.

Incredible Bats will present live fruit bats and other ambassador animals.

“This display will give visitors a rare opportunity to learn about species that play a vital role in ecosystems around the world,” Guest said in the release.

Visitors also can learn how to support pollinators at home through pollinator gardens, native plants and insect hotels, according to the release.

A native plant sale will be offered in partnership with The Nature Foundation of Will County.

Additional activities include make-and-take pollinator crafts, an insect safari where children can catch and release bugs, information about monarch butterflies and bird-friendly coffee, according to the release.

There will be an expanded vendor area featuring nature-inspired crafts and local produce. Guests also can explore the preserve’s pollinator garden, the museum exhibits and gift shop and enjoy food and refreshments from Tacos Maui and Kona Ice.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.