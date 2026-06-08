Aurora man charged with 1st-degree murder in altercation outside church in Aurora

An Aurora man has been charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he critically injured a 57-year-old man in an altercation near a downtown church in Aurora. The altercation left the victim with severe head injuries, ultimately resulting in the victim’s death, officials said.

Luis Miguel Garcia Vazquez, 31, was taken into custody without incident by the Aurora Police Department and was being held before his first court appearance, police said in a news release, which said Garcia Vazquez faces two counts of first-degree murder, authorized by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On the morning of June 3, police responded to Warehouse Church at 308 E. Galena Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive, suffering from severe head trauma, according to a police release.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation “revealed the victim had been involved in a confrontation with an acquaintance on the evening of June 2, during which he sustained severe head injuries.” Police say those injuries resulted in the victim’s death.

Police said Garcia Vazquez was identified as a suspect after their investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department at (630) 256-5500.