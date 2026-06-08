Joliet District 86 losing a board member, seeks candidates to fill vacancy

Delia Ulloa-Jimenez is stepping down from the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors after the June 10, 2026 board meeting. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors is accepting applications to fill an upcoming east side vacancy.

In a statement released Monday, District 86 said Delia Ulloa-Jimenez will be stepping down from her seat after taking part in the June 10 school board meeting.

The motive for Ulloa-Jimenez’s departure was cited only as “personal reasons.”

Candidates interested in joining the board to fill the rest of the Ulloa-Jimenez’s term, which is set to expire in spring 2027, are asked to submit a letter of intent and resume to Board Secretary Aracelis C. Popadich at the District 86 office, 420 N. Raynor Avenue.

All applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 for the board to make an appointment.

In order to qualify for the seat, candidates must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. Citizen and registered voter, and must have lived on the east side of Joliet (east of the Des Plaines River) for at least one year.

The appointed candidate will fill the rest of Ulloa-Jimenez’s term and will have the opportunity to seek election to a full term in the April 2027 local elections.

Ulloa-Jimenez was elected to the board for the first time in 2023.