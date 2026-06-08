She’s bringing fishing back: Restarted McHenry Youth Fishing Derby in 3rd year

The 2026 McHenry Youth Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, June 21, 2026, at Whispering Oaks Park ponds, 4300 Front Royal Ave., McHenry. Participants are asked to register online as spots are limited. (Photos provided by Kelsey Adams)

Kelsey Adams saw familiar complaints from McHenry parents when she decided it was time to bring back the Jaycees Youth Fishing Derby.

Those parents lamented that there is not enough going on in town for their kids, Adams said. A McHenry native, she went to the summer fishing event while growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s. It was last held in 2019, the year before COVID-19 shut down events everywhere. The local Jaycees chapter no longer has a community presence either.

The 2026 McHenry Youth Fishing Derby is set for 8 to 11 a.m. - with check-in starting at 7 a.m. - on Saturday, June 21, 2026, at Whispering Oaks Park ponds, 4300 Front Royal Ave., McHenry. (Photos provided by Kelsey Adams)

With the support of the city of McHenry, family, friends and the community, the new McHenry Youth Fishing Derby is in its third year.

The 2026 event is set for 8 to 11 a.m. – with check-in starting at 7 a.m. – on June 21, at Whispering Oaks Park ponds, 4300 Front Royal Ave., McHenry. The city stocks the pond with catfish and bluegill for anglers to catch.

It’s the same location where the Jaycees hosted their event, but with some recent work done. McHenry Parks and Recreation, along with Mark’s Tree Service, donated its help to remove six truckloads of trees and brush around Pond 2 earlier this year.

“These updates are part of a larger effort to preserve and enhance the ponds and surrounding grounds, ensuring they remain a cherished community spot for families and future generations,” Adams wrote.

It’s the donations from area businesses that help make it happen – and free, Adams said.

“Local sponsors, volunteers and the McHenry Parks and Recreation Department played a crucial role in supporting the event,” Adams said in a news release.

Because of those sponsors, the event is free to youth ages 1 to 16. Participants are asked to bring their own rod and reel, but the first 200 registered children will receive a goodie bag with a participation gift. The bait – only worms are allowed – for the fish and the breakfast for the families are free too, while supplies last.

Fishing permits are not required, as the event runs in coordination with the McHenry County Conservation District’s Free Fishing Weekend. No permits are required during the weekend of June 19 to 21.

Trophies will be awarded in four age groups and three categories: smallest fish, largest fish and most unique catch. Winners must be present to receive their awards.

More information can be found on the Facebook event page, McHenry Youth Fishing Derby Hosted by K-Adams Foto.

Registration is via a Google Form document, and can be found on the Facebook event page and in the McHenry Parks and Recreation summer program booklet. More details on the rules are on the online registration page.

Sponsors for the last three years include Sign It With Yard Signs, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard of McHenry, Angie Imlah RE/MAX Plaza and LRS.

In year two, sponsors included MJG Enterprises, LLC, Pinch Mobile Spa, Cruzin Kitchens, HealthMarkets Insurance Santos Agency, Worldwide Travelers and Tails and Emails.

This year’s host sponsor is The Lalumendier Agency – Country Financial, with additional sponsors including McHenry VFW Post 4600, Jett’s Heating and Air, Clean Bee Cleaning & Protection and The Bremer Team Keller Williams Success.

Businesses that would like to sponsor or add to the goodie bags are asked to contact Adams at Kelsey@kadamsfoto.com.