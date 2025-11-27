Downtown Crystal Lake kicks off holiday season with Friday night parade

A fire truck appears during the Festival of Lights Holiday Parade in downtown Crystal Lake on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Downtown Crystal Lake kicks off its holiday events season of “Hallmark-like vibes and small town charm” Friday with its annual nighttime parade and the return of a beloved popcorn shack.

The Festival of Lights parade starts at 7 p.m. Friday as McHenry County’s only nighttime parade. This year’s theme “Candy Lane” will come to life with floats created by local organizations and businesses, dancers, drummers and horses.

At the end of the parade route at Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue, Santa will stop at the Brink Street Market courtyard for a tree lightning ceremony.

Friday also marks the start of a new generation of Pop’s Corn Crib. The little and iconic popcorn shack will reopen with new owners after the previous owner’s unexpected death earlier this year. The snack shop at 88 E. Woodstock St. is known for its popcorn, snacks and soft drinks. The shack currently sits in the middle of a construction zone, as crews work on the $6.6 million Depot Park renovations.

New owner Noel Garcia will debut his business with a limited menu for the winter that includes fresh popcorn, churros, coffee and hot chocolate.

“No popcorn balls for now,” Garcia said. “We still need time to get them right.”

The snack shop will be open from Wednesday through Sunday with varying hours. Updates on hours can be found at the Pop’s Corn Crib Instagram and Facebook pages.

Garcia also is the owner and operator of Limonadaz, a 5-year-old operation that serves handcrafted lemonade and limeade at local festivals and events. Garcia, a lifelong Crystal Lake resident, said he plans to operate Pop’s Corn Crib as it has been for decades while revising the menu to add “newer, cooler things.”

A grand opening is planned in the spring once Depot Park renovations are completed, Garcia said.

Former owner Lisa Villarreal-Lopez, 54, died earlier this year. She was lovingly known as the “Popcorn Queen,” and operated the small business for almost 20 years, according to her obituary.

Grant, Woodstock and Williams streets will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday for the parade.

Starting Saturday, Santa House will be open for visits Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 22 at the Brink Street Market. Hours vary by the day.

Online reservations are new this year to streamline the waiting process while providing dedicated accessibility-friendly times. The accessibility times are the first available time slots for each day, provide longer visiting times and no music playing. Santa bring his chair outside to visit with wheelchair users.

Luminary Nights take place on Thursday evenings starting Dec. 4 leading up to Christmas. Enjoy a visit with Santa, and then walk the streets glowing in lantern lights and enjoy after-hours shopping until 8 p.m.

The Crystal Lake Park District will be hosting its Luminaria Walk Dec. 3-6 at Veteran Acres Park. The free event will have a lit trail through the park along with extra holiday activities on Dec. 6.

Christmas Tree Lane off Brink and Grant streets will be on display through Jan. 5. Dozens of trees are individually decorated by local organizations and businesses.

More information can be found at downtowncl.org/holidays.