Olympic medalist, Jacobs graduate Evan Jager announces retirement from professional running

Evan Jager, the most accomplished steeplechaser in American history, is calling it a career.

Jager, 36, announced his retirement Monday.

Jager, who graduated from Jacobs in 2007, is the American record holder in the 3,000-meter men’s steeplechase and won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro – the first U.S. medal in the event since 1984. He won a World Championship silver medal in 2017 and seven consecutive U.S. national titles from 2012 to 2018.

Jager finished sixth in the 2012 London Olympics and missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 because an injury kept him from the U.S. Olympic Trials. He was fourth at last year’s Olympic Trials but missed qualifying by one place.

Jager’s personal-best time of 8:00.45, set in 2015, still is the American record. He owns nine of the ten fastest marks on the country’s all-time list, including the top seven.

In an Instagram post, Jager wrote: “Dear Track and Field, Thanks for everything. You were all I ever wanted and more and you completely changed my world. 12 year old me couldn’t even dream up the world that 36 year old me lives right now. You’ve been a part of my life for two thirds of my life and now it’s time to say goodbye.”

“... I have had a few pretty tough moments this fall when thinking about retiring from professional running. I’m thankful that I achieved close to everything I thought was possible as a young kid when I started getting really serious about the sport. I am very proud of everything I was able to accomplish in my career. Beyond the medals and PBs (personal bests) I was able to challenge myself, push myself and learn so many things about myself that will stay with me for the rest of my life. All the positives I take with me don’t make walking away any easier.”