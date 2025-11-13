SUV hits tree, rolls over near Marengo

A driver suffers moderate injuries from a rollover crash involving a tree on Nov. 13, 2025 along Kishwaukee Valley Road near Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

A driver suffered injuries in a rollover crash involving a tree Thursday morning near Marengo, officials said in a news release.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded to a call at 9:23 a.m. for a reported rollover crash with entrapment near Kishwaukee Valley and Oleson roads. First responders arrived at a “sport utility vehicle on its roof near the intersection” after having hit a large tree, Marengo Fire and Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in the release.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts respond to a rollover SUV crash that struck down a tree along Kishwaukee Valley Road on Nov. 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

The male driver, who was the sole occupant, was able to exit the vehicle before paramedics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Vucha said.

No roads were closed to traffic. The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.