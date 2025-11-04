Boys soccer: 2025 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

Here is the 2025 All-Fox Valley Conference boys soccer team, as selected by FVC coaches.
Huntley: Tyler Murray, jr., F; Ryan Andresen, sr., D; Noah Gomez, sr., D; Max Bauer, sr., M; Finley Williams, sr., M; Oliver Sutyniec, sr., D; Allen Williams, sr., F
Crystal Lake Central: Chase Lemke, sr., GK; Gavin Kane, jr., M; Justin Moore, jr., D; Alfredo Rojas, so., F; Roman Vences, sr., D
Dundee-Crown: Manuel Hernandez, sr., GK; Hugo Arista, sr., F; Mauricio Ruiz, jr., M; Guadalupe Martinez, sr., D; Damian Ramos, so., D
Burlington Central: Noah Rosborough, sr., M; Samuel Knych, sr., M; David Mancera, jr., D
Crystal Lake South: Pierce Johnson, sr., D; Will Prus, jr., M; Noah Dunteman, jr., GK
Hampshire: Grayson Hedderich, sr., M; Brian Vega, jr., M; Matthew Perez, jr., M
McHenry: Cole Tapia, sr., M; Aldair Anglada, sr., F
Jacobs: Andrew Deegan, sr., D; Jackson Foley, jr., F
Prairie Ridge: Anthony Castro, sr., D; Christopher Zinevich, sr., GK
Cary-Grove: Angel Apaez, sr., GK