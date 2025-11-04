Shaw Local

Boys soccer: 2025 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

Huntley's Tyler Murray celebrates a penalty kick goal against Jacobs during an IHSA Class 3A Huntley Regional boys soccer semifinal match on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at Huntley High School.

By Russ Hodges

Here is the 2025 All-Fox Valley Conference boys soccer team, as selected by FVC coaches.

Huntley: Tyler Murray, jr., F; Ryan Andresen, sr., D; Noah Gomez, sr., D; Max Bauer, sr., M; Finley Williams, sr., M; Oliver Sutyniec, sr., D; Allen Williams, sr., F

Crystal Lake Central: Chase Lemke, sr., GK; Gavin Kane, jr., M; Justin Moore, jr., D; Alfredo Rojas, so., F; Roman Vences, sr., D

Dundee-Crown: Manuel Hernandez, sr., GK; Hugo Arista, sr., F; Mauricio Ruiz, jr., M; Guadalupe Martinez, sr., D; Damian Ramos, so., D

Burlington Central: Noah Rosborough, sr., M; Samuel Knych, sr., M; David Mancera, jr., D

Crystal Lake South: Pierce Johnson, sr., D; Will Prus, jr., M; Noah Dunteman, jr., GK

Hampshire: Grayson Hedderich, sr., M; Brian Vega, jr., M; Matthew Perez, jr., M

McHenry: Cole Tapia, sr., M; Aldair Anglada, sr., F

Jacobs: Andrew Deegan, sr., D; Jackson Foley, jr., F

Prairie Ridge: Anthony Castro, sr., D; Christopher Zinevich, sr., GK

Cary-Grove: Angel Apaez, sr., GK

