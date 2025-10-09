Bicyclist who was seriously injured near Cary did not stop before entering intersection, police say

A man riding a bike was airlifted after colliding with a sedan near Cary Oct. 7, 2025. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

Officials say the bicyclist who was critically injured in a crash involving a car Tuesday afternoon near Cary did not stop or yield before entering the roadway.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Conservation District Police and the Cary Fire Protection District responded to a call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Killarney Drive near Cary for a reported crash involving a bicycle.

A preliminary investigation led by the sheriff’s office found that the 2015 Honda Civic, driven by a 26-year-old Crystal Lake man, was traveling south on Silver Lake Road when it struck the 69-year-old bicyclist from Cary, who entered the road from Killarney Drive, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The bicyclist “failed to stop or yield before entering Silver Lake Road,” officials said. The intersection has a stop sign only for Killarney Drive.

The bicyclist was ejected from his bike in the crash and suffered critical injuries. A medical helicopter landed at the helipad at Mercyhealth Crystal Lake Hospital and took the man to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to a Cary Fire Protection District news release.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not injured in the crash, and is “cooperating fully with the investigation,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.