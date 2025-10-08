Bicyclist airlifted with critical injuries after crash near Cary

A man riding a bike was airlifted after colliding with a sedan near Cary Oct. 7, 2025. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A man riding a bike near Cary was airlifted late Tuesday after a crash.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called to the 6500 block of Silver Lake Road near Cary at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and found the man “lying in the roadway following a collision with a small sedan,” Cary Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

The sedan driver was not injured but the bicyclist had “critical injuries,” Vucha said, and first responders immediately began life-saving measures.

A medical helicopter landed at the helipad at Mercyhealth Crystal Lake Hospital and took the man to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Silver Lake Road was closed in both directions during the incident to “allow emergency personnel to work safely and to accommodate the law enforcement investigation,” Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.