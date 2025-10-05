Woodstock gets ‘extraordinary’ $10M for delayed Route 47 work

Logs are piled alongside Route 47 on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Woodstock as tree removal continues in preparation for the Route 47 construction project. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Woodstock asked the state for $10 million to help offset city costs for Route 47 widening work – and the city got it.

City leaders announced Friday that the money will come from the Illinois Department of Transportation local grant program.

“We are deeply grateful to Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation and our valued partners at the state of Illinois for recognizing Woodstock’s vision and awarding us this historic investment,” Mayor Mike Turner said in a city news release.

“This funding is not just about roads and infrastructure, it’s about opportunity, safety and ensuring our city is well-positioned for the future. Woodstock continues to punch above its weight, and this award is proof that our community’s best days are ahead,” he said.

City leaders said the program is meant to support projects that enhance mobility and improve quality of life in communities around the state.

Woodstock leaders said the road widening will reduce congestion and improve safety and mobility for all motorists.

“Beyond increasing road capacity, this initiative will strengthen connections between residents and visitors, and Woodstock’s vibrant community, home to entertainment, tourism and a rich historical legacy. These ongoing investments in Woodstock’s infrastructure highlight the city as a destination for families and businesses seeking their forever home,” according to the release.

Route 47 construction will go from Route 14 to Route 120 in the heart of Woodstock. Work is expected to begin next year, following a yearlong delay after bids came in millions of dollars over the estimates.

In March, Woodstock city leaders committed to paying the city’s share of roadwork costs, about $16 million. Most of that cost is related to utility relocation work, but where that money would come from was less certain.

The city applied for and got $2.5 million in a separate state grant earlier this year. Those dollars will go toward streetscape and lighting enhancement, the city said.

The city has been asking for the $10 million from the state, but city leaders planned to issue $11 million in bonds if none of the state funding streams materialized.

Woodstock has also asked Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster for support for the project. Foster submitted a request for $3 million for the project for fiscal 2026, according to his website.

City Manager Roscoe Stelford said in the release that it was “an extraordinary moment” for the city.

“Out of nearly 2,000 applications across the state, being selected for the maximum $10 million award speaks volumes about the strength of our project and the confidence state leaders have in our community,” Stelford said. “This investment will allow us to address critical transportation needs while supporting long-term growth and accessibility for our residents and businesses.”

Woodstock recently hired an outside firm to help communicate project updates to residents and businesses.

Utility work for the project is ongoing, officials said, and the city is planning to have a community meeting early next year ahead of construction to talk about the timeline and project impacts.