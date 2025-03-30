Route 47 widening: Woodstock agrees to pay $16M toward work, but source of money remains uncertain

Logs are piled alongside Route 47 on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Woodstock as tree removal continues in preparation for the Route 47 construction project. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Woodstock is officially on the hook for $16 million for Route 47 widening.

The city’s share of the project expenses covers work such as streetscapes and utility relocation, but Woodstock needed to lock in an agreement in order for the Illinois Department of Transportation to move ahead with the project.

Woodstock officials have pursued different funding streams to try to get that $16 million. Some of the dollars the city is seeking include $3 million in federal assistance from Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant that would max out at $2.5 million, and a request to the state for another $10 million.

Council member Gordie Tebo asked at a recent City Council meeting for a percentage of how likely each funding avenue is to materialize.

City Manager Roscoe Stelford responded that in regard to the federal funding, “I thought our chances were better probably a few months ago,” but estimated it was about 50-50. He added that the city appreciates Foster’s support, and Foster indicated it’s a high priority for him.

Stelford said he is about 70% to 75% confident that Woodstock would get the ITEP grant, but the city should find out if that went through in a few weeks.

Stelford said he is about 35% to 40% confident the city would get additional state assistance. The state has money for such projects, but Stelford said signing the agreement would take away a lot of the city’s leverage.

Council member Bob Seegers asked what would happen if the city didn’t sign the agreement. Stelford said not signing it would mean the project likely would not move forward because IDOT needs the city’s signature.

Mayor Mike Turner said that in his opinion, it was “risky” and “borderline foolish” not to move ahead with the agreement. He recounted meetings with IDOT officials and said the COO asked Turner if Woodstock didn’t get the money whether it would move ahead.

Woodstock is a city of 25,500 and Turner noted all the mandates the city needs to comply with, which total in the tens of millions of dollars.

“Something has to give. We need some assistance,” the mayor said.

If Woodstock is unable to secure outside funding, city officials plan to issue about $11 million in bonds that would be paid off in 2052, but that borrowing comes as Woodstock may be on the hook for millions of dollars in wastewater plant upgrades, without a clear funding mechanism, if regulators require the city to lower the amount of phosphorus in the wastewater.

The project will widen Route 47 between Route 14 and Route 120 to two lanes in each direction through the heart of Woodstock. The northern leg of the project from Route 120 to Charles Road has been shelved because of a lack of funding.

IDOT expects the project will go out for bid next month, according to the city’s website. Construction is expected to start later this spring and run for two years.