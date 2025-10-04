Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North win big in KRC: Week 6 McHenry County roundup

Richmond-Burton 42, Sandwich 12: At Sandwich, the Rockets picked up another convincing win to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Kishwaukee River Conference play. R-B will look to keep its undefeated season alive when it travels to Woodstock North in Week 7.

Woodstock North 44, Harvard 8: At Woodstock, the Thunder brought home a comfortable KRC win against the Hornets.

Woodstock North (4-2, 3-1) will host unbeaten R-B in Week 7, while Harvard (0-6, 0-4) visits Marengo.

South Beloit 49, Alden-Hebron 7: At Hebron, the Giants were handed their first loss of the season against the undefeated Sobos. Alden-Hebron (5-1) will host Westminster Christian next week.

Louie Bageanis ran for 102 yards on 18 carries, also adding five catches for 33 yards. Fabian Carreno had three catches for 43 yards and a score, Cohl Armbrust ran for 31 yards and had a 21-yard catch, and JP Stewart was 9-of-20 passing for 97 yards with one TD and two interceptions.